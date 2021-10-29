$34.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $34.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $386.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.