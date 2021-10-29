$342.73 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post sales of $342.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

PACW traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $47.47. 1,460,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.