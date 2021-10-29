360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 27.5% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,792,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $20.50. 15,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,281. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

