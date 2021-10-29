$376.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post sales of $376.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.60 million and the highest is $382.70 million. Kingsoft Cloud posted sales of $254.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

