39,544 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 4.56 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.50 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.23.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

