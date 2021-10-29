3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $114,840.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00.

3D Systems stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.