41,147 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.