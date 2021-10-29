$48.40 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report $48.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 108,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.