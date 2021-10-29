49,125 Shares in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZN. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRZN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

