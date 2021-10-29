49,998 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Bought by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000.

ANZU remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

