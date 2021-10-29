4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $30.36. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 6,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $832.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

