51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.72

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 3896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 51job by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,888,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 51job by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,500,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

