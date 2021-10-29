$54.85 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $54.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $211.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $211.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.29 million, with estimates ranging from $256.75 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

BIGC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,325. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $52,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

