$711.89 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $711.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 48,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 41.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,217,000 after buying an additional 119,087 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

