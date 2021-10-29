$882.56 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report $882.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.10 million and the highest is $1.23 billion. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 8,144,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,542. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

