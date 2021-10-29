888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 392.75 ($5.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.40. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 121.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.24%.

In other news, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032 over the last 90 days.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

