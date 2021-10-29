88mph Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $74.30 or 0.00119709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $972,652.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00229446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00099658 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 398,082 coins and its circulating supply is 383,908 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

