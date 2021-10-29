9,090 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $37.48 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

