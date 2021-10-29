94,185 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.52. 1,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

