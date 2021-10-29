A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. A10 Networks traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 20139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 32.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 135,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

