Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.84 ($29.22).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL opened at €27.36 ($32.19) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12-month high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.