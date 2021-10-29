AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.
ELUXY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
