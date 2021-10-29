AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

ELUXY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

