AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

