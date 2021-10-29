Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

ABT opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

