AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-$12.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.70.

NYSE ABBV opened at $109.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

