Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.10. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 263,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$32.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.