Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $11.37 on Friday, hitting $331.77. 16,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

