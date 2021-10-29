Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,372. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

