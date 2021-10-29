Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

AKR opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.