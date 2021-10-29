Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

AKR opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

