accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £367.26 million and a PE ratio of -37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.15. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.