accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £367.26 million and a PE ratio of -37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.15. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.