ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 773,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 77,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

