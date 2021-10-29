ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,648. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.