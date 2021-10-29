Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Accolade alerts:

This table compares Accolade and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -57.44% -18.95% -11.90% Priority Technology 6.01% N/A -11.69%

Accolade has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 11 0 3.00 Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 195.50%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Accolade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 15.65 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -24.24 Priority Technology $404.34 million 0.91 $25.66 million ($0.86) -6.20

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Accolade on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.