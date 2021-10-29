Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stake Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,812 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $80,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $34.55 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.