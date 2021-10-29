ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.