ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

