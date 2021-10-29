Adshares Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 19,493,538 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

