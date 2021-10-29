Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

