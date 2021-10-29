Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $73,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

