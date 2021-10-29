Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

AVTE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

