Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.89. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

