Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,671 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,624,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

