Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 506.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

