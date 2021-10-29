AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3,582.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AGCO by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AGCO by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $124.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

