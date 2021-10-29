Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 4.4%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

