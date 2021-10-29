Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$91.00 price target on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.10.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$68.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.83. The company has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

