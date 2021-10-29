AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AiHuiShou International stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 346,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,136. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth about $822,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

