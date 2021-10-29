Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $84.94 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $84.94 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,375.67 or 1.00184677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00304236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00523029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00184448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,543,952 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

