Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 407.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,705. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.