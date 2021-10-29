Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

