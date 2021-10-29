Akropolis (AKRO) Tops One Day Volume of $9.89 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $111.57 million and $9.89 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

